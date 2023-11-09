Passione Ferrari Club Challenge: final stage at Mugello

After a thrilling year, full of adrenaline on the track, passion and a lot of fun that resulted in a growing sense of belonging to the Ferrari Community, our drivers gathered on the "home circuit" for the last race of the season.

It was a spectacular and exciting event, both inside and outside the circuit: the gala dinner organised by Ferrari on 24 October was a special occasion to reward the drivers who achieved the best times in the different stages of the season. The stage hosted Emanuele Tabacchi, Federico Laconca, Claudio Riva and Miguel Mitjanas (Rossocorsa); Muatasem Kuzbari (Emil Frey Sportivo GmbH); Gilles Briquet (SFGE); Olav Aksel Olse (Formula Norge) and Vito Antonio DiLella (Radici).

A unique moment for the winners but also for all the other lucky Ferraristi taking part: a deep sense of belonging and strong emotions that only Ferrari can deliver!