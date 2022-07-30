German stage for Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

The July round of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge was hosted by the German town of Hockenheim, famous for its historic circuit.

It was an adrenalin and fun-filled day entirely dedicated to 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO owners from all over Europe, who took to the track to challenge each other in an exciting test against the stopwatch to set the best lap time.

After the stage at the Hockenheimring, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge will move to the Silverstone circuit, for the fifth stage of the season, on 15 September.