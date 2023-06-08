FERRARI TOUR: AN ENCHANTED JOURNEY THROUGH THE CÔTE D'AZUR

A fascinating journey through the pastel colours of small villages bathed by the blue French sea and the subtle fresh, fruity scent of neighbouring Provence. Real multi-sensory places, to be discovered at the wheel of their own cars, like wearing the best Ferrari Red dress.

Three days of emotions amidst countryside inland areas, beaches and the colours of the sea, surrounded by a unique atmosphere. At the wheel or savouring culinary delights in breathtaking locations or again during guided tours, the Ferrari ladies were able to discover first-hand the true atmosphere and lifestyle of the Côte d'Azur.

The first event was the presentation, held in the striking modernist architecture of the Maybourne Riviera Hotel, while tasting the delicacies of the Ceto restaurant, run by world-famous chefs Mauro Colagreco and Jean-Georges Vongerichtenper. A special lunch, followed by a scenic tour to the enchanted village of Grasse, the world centre of perfumery, between the Côte d'Azur and the southern foothills of the Alps.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the special itinerary also included stops in the vineyards and centuries-old olive groves around Saint-Tropez; the Prao Plage, the oldest private beach in Sainte-Maxime; the famous and evocative Saint-Tropez; the exclusive art collections of the Domaine du Muy, nestled between the Massif des Maures and the Massif de l'Esterel; Villa Navarra and much more. Unforgettable days in the sign of Ferrari.

The third stage of the Ferrari Tour on the calendar will be the weekend of 23 - 25 June in Sardinia: a journey to discover the hidden and wild beauty of the island, among breathtaking coves and hidden places, in a unique setting in the world.

Discover the details of the events and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to join Ferrari Community and live all the emotions of the Prancing Horse and many other unique experiences at the wheel of your Ferrari.