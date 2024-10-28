Ferrari Tour Mallorca: a journey between the sea and stunning sights

The largest of the Balearic Islands welcomed a fleet of 17 Ferraris, poised to explore the hidden treasures of one of the most captivating destinations in the Mediterranean. With original routes and exclusive entry to the most picturesque spots have provided the backdrop for this extraordinary journey.



The journey began in splendid fashion on Friday, with a meet-up at the Four Seasons Resort on the stunning cliffs of Formentor. Here, the lucky Ferrari enthusiasts in attendance had the pleasure of indulging in traditional local cuisine, all the while enveloped by the splendours of Mallorca’s coastal haven.

The touring group then set off to Studio Ratowsky, situated at the centre of the charming village of Jornets. This was later complemented by an elegant dinner at the Beni Axir restaurant, followed by a stay at the Hotel Es Racó d’Artà, which stands out for its tranquil and serene ambience.

On the second day of the Ferrari Tour, the group had the chance to experience an exclusive visit to Casa Eva. This venue, which gives its name to Gin Eva, is known for producing a local distilled spirit in a homely atmosphere, giving visitors the chance to feel at ease while also indulging their taste buds. In the evening, luxury and natural beauty combined perfectly at Playa de Muro’s Numa Beach, a captivating location set along the renowned Mallorcan coastline.

For the lucky Ferrari Community, Sunday was filled with surprises, including a delightful scenic drive along the coast in their own vehicles, culminating at the UM Beach House Portals in Calvià. Located in the southwest of Mallorca, within the prestigious Puerto Portals, UM Beach House Portals is the ultimate destination for indulging in slow living and breaking free from your daily routine.

The perfect spot to unwind and bask in the warmth of the Mediterranean sun.

All in all, it was a superb journey oriented around relaxation, enjoyment, and the feelings that only nature can evoke.

The next stop on the Ferrari Tour will be in Italy, exploring Emilia Romagna, the region that is home to the Prancing Horse, the cradle of Italian sports car culture and a rich culinary tradition.

All information regarding events, details, interesting facts, and the stages of the Ferrari Tour is kept up to date on our official website www.ferrari.com, while to join our Community, please contact your Official Ferrari Dealer directly. By doing so, you will get the opportunity to savour unique moments behind the wheel of your Ferrari in stunning locations.