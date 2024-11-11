Ferrari Tour Emilia Romagna: between tradition and innovation

Of course, the tour had to start in Maranello, between the green of its vineyards and the red of Ferrari, where participants could immerse themselves in the history of the Prancing Horse, admiring its legendary cars and discovering the secrets of a global automotive icon.

The exciting visit to Ferrari’s home in Maranello was complemented by busy days enjoying original driving routes through the countryside and exclusive stops brimming with history and beauty. Examples included the private visit to the Maramotti Collection in Reggio Emilia, a cutting-edge cultural institution for contemporary art; entry to the Rocchetta Mattei in the Appennines between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, an architectural masterpiece of the 19th century; and the visit to the historic Manteco factory in Prato, founded in 1943 and one of Italy’s leading lights in the textile sector.

Naturally, there was no shortage of stop-offs at major food and wine destinations, to sample the delights of a land rich in ingredients and iconic dishes.

Overall, you could not ask for more from this three-day Ferrari tour, the first ever in Emilia-Romagna!

For all Ferrari enthusiasts who took part it offered a unique experience, with routes including exclusive stops and visits to locations where they could fully appreciate the values and camaraderie of the Ferrari Community.

This prestigious final leg of the Ferrari Tour brought an end to a season packed with excitement, with breathtaking itineraries planned down to the smallest details, taking clients on a journey of discovery through some of Europe’s finest regions: discovering wonderful places, driving new roads, and making new friends.

Looking forward to the 2025 season!