Ferrari Stores reopen across Italy with new safety measures and services in-store and online

The Ferrari Stores are opening their doors once again with a range of new safety measures in place to protect the health of both the public and staff: temperature scanning, chlorine bleach sanitised mats, free masks and gloves, sanitising of changing rooms and cash registers after each use. Sample garments provided for customers to try on will also be sanitised after each use. All purchased apparel will be presented to the customer pre-packaged.

These are just some of the safety measures being adopted by the Ferrari Stores which reopen across Italy in line with government instructions, following their closure on March 12 as a result of the health crisis in the country. Inspired by the ‘Back on Track’ programme introduced by Ferrari in its Maranello and Modena premises, these measures will protect the health of customers and staff without compromising the pleasure of the shopping experience.

The ferraristore.com website is also now fully operational once again. Its services integrate the online and in-store shopping experiences in a single omnichannel approach. Customers can now do the following even more rapidly and easily than ever:

- Place in-store orders for garments available online with the help of a sales assistant;

- Check availability of items in their preferred store;

- Pick up and return items purchased from ferraristore.com in-store;

- Book an appointment to discover and try on the Scuderia Ferrari Collection with the assistance of Ferrari staff

Delivery of in-store purchases are free and the returns policy has been extended from 30 to 120 days.