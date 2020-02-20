Ferrari SF90 Stradale wins the iF Design Gold Award

Ferrari F8 Tributo and Ferrari P80/C win the iF Design Award

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the only car to have received one of the 75 Gold Awards at the prestigious iF Design Awards 2020. The jurors praised the SF90 Stradale’s “new, emotionally appealing surfaces with clear functional lines and elements”, along with its “new proportions which produce a unique balance of symmetry and tension”.



The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the Prancing Horse’s first series-production PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and thus represents a new chapter in the marque’s history. The model is extreme on every level and delivers unprecedented performance (1,000 cv, weight-to-power ratio of 1.57 kg/cv) compared to any other production car on the market.

Ferrari received two more iF Design Awards, one for the F8 Tributo and another for the P80/C one-off. Such honours further highlight the ongoing research undertaken by the Ferrari Styling Centre to find state-of-the-art design solutions aimed at making the marque’s cars more and more distinctive, with flawless synergy between function and form.

The iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the most celebrated and valued design competitions, is organized every year by the iF International Forum Design GmbH. Recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world for over 67 years, the iF Design Award receives over 6,000 submissions from 70 countries each year. The 2020 award ceremony will be held on May 4, 2020 in Berlin.



