Ferrari ranks among sustainability leaders according to CDP report

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE / MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari“ or “the Company”) ranked among the global leaders in environmental performance and transparency in the annual report published by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the independent non-profit organisation specialising in environmental reporting and in the evaluation of corporate sustainability strategies. The Maranello-based company was awarded an A- rating, ranking significantly above both the European regional average and the sector’s average, for actions implemented to combat climate change.

The CDP evaluation fully acknowledged Ferrari's efforts and progress to mitigate global warming. In the CDP Climate Change questionnaire the Company particularly distinguished itself in the Governance, Risk Management & Business Strategy categories, as well as for its accurate reporting on emissions of Scope 1 and Scope 2.

The journey towards sustainability started by the Prancing Horse has resulted in recent years in a constant emission reduction from production plants and vehicles. Ferrari's commitment will intensify over the next years with the objective to become “carbon-neutral”, through a series of actions aimed at reducing the emissions produced and offsetting the residual emissions.

CDP evaluates companies by applying an independent methodology and assigning a score ranging from A to D, based on completeness of information, awareness gained on environmental issues and evidence of the progress made in the fight against climate change.

The main developments and results achieved by Ferrari in these key areas are presented in the Sustainability Report.