Ferrari Portofino M sets out on a voyage of rediscovery in Yantai

A scenic sojourn of driving and culture in the Shandong Riviera, China



Ferrari Portofino M, the latest evolution of the Prancing Horse GT 2+ Spider, recently began an exciting drive experience in the coastal city of Yantai, Shandong province. The journey included much of the area’s outstanding natural beauty, taking guests and media along seaside roads, mountain paths in the winery and highways on the northern shores of the Shandong peninsula.

With its awe-inspiring landscape, Yantai was the ideal choice for the test drive, offering stunning scenery from exotic architecture to idyllic beaches. Guests marvelled at their visit to this fabulous seaport city, and revelled in the carefree experience as they enjoyed the latest pinnacle of excellence from Ferrari. Yantai is reminiscent of one of the most charming villages on the Italian Riviera, synonymous with stylish elegance, from which Portofino M takes its name. To welcome all guests, as the only Chateau Lafite-Rothschilde vineyard in Asia, Domaine de Long Dai presented a gourmet dinner the day before, and arranged a tour of the beautiful chateau and its surroundings in the heart of the Qiu Shan Valley. This special experience gave visitors the opportunity to learn about wine culture, and to visit one of China’s premier wine-growing regions. Yantai therefore gave the Prancing Horse the perfect opportunity to share the aspirational Italian lifestyle with all participants.

Under the guidance of professional Ferrari instructors, guests enjoyed picturesque views along the way with the Portofino M. The pure blue skies and fresh sea air not only made this a tour to remember, but perfectly mirrored the grand touring tradition that the Portofino M represents – a journey of pleasure and discovery, enshrined by the iconic charm and unique contours of Ferrari.

The ‘M’ in Portofino M stands for ‘Modificata’ in Italian, which in Ferrari nomenclature refers to cars that have undergone an evolution that has boosted their performance. It presents the Prancing Horse’s pursuit of innovation whilst respecting its heritage, passion and constant search for perfection.

The stunning new evolutions of the Portofino M include its redesigned powertrain, a brand-new eight-speed gearbox and a five-position Manettino that includes a Race mode, an absolute first for a Maranello GT, enhancing its already superb handling and traction. Its 3855 cc engine, which belongs to the V8 turbo family, voted “International Engine of the Year” on four consecutive occasions, has been optimised to unleash 620 cv at 7,500 rpm. With a maximum speed above 320 km/h, the Portofino M can accelerate to 100 km/h within 3.45 seconds, and to 200 km/h within 9.8 seconds.

These and many other new features, such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and ventilated and heated seats, maximise driving excitement and fun behind the wheel, and guarantee the Portofino M an unprecedented combination of authentic GT performance and on-board comfort. The sporty character and compact dimensions of this latest engineering masterpiece offer agility and exceptional versatility, making every trip a voyage of rediscovery.

The Portofino M can truthfully be described as a pure coupé when its top is closed and a genuine spider when its top is open: the Retractable Hard Top (RHT) is a signature feature of the Ferrari convertibles. This superb model is an engineering marvel, and the ultimate embodiment of the concept of “one car, two souls”.