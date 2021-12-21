Ferrari Driving Activities: What an emotion-packed season!

The fantastic European season of Ferrari driving activities has just ended.

Throughout 2021, Ferrari customers had the opportunity to drive their car on the most famous circuits and the finest European roads, experiencing the freedom and enjoyment of driving a Ferrari with fellow Ferraristi, in a safe and controlled environment, with the usual Ferrari hospitality and passion throughout.

Ferrari Tours provide exclusive access to a world of bespoke luxury driving experiences, in some of the world’s most iconic locations, while driving some of the most enjoyable European roads. In addition, Ferrari’s circuit based driving experiences, Passione Ferrari and Passione Ferrari Club Challenge, provide Ferrari clients the opportunity to unleash their racing spirit on some of the most iconic racing circuits.



The 2021 season of driving activities has been the perfect way to experience the entire world of Ferrari, courtesy of a calendar which was packed with unforgettable events, perfect for clients to share their passion with like-minded enthusiasts and immerse themselves into the Ferrari Community.



Our special thanks go to all the Ferrari fans who shared this season of thrilling experiences with us. We are already warming up our engines for next season!



