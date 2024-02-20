The new season is approaching!

2024 has only just begun but we’re already revving up for the new season of Ferrari driving activities.

Ferrari experiences are designed to satisfy the needs of all Ferrari enthusiasts, and in 2024 they are once again tailored to offer the perfect balance of adrenaline, passion and luxury.

The Passione Ferrari Club Challenge, for 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo owners, has become a real classic in the calendars of Ferraristi. This exclusive track experience goes beyond a traditional race event in allowing drivers to record and beat their own personal record by focusing on their lap time. This year, participants will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge on six legendary circuits: Mugello, Balaton, Jerez, Portimao, Le Castellet, Nürburgring and the Finali Mondiali at Imola.

In 2024, the Club Challenge will again stop off in Lapland, at the Lapland Ice Driving circuit, for the fourth edition of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge On Ice. A 1,200-hectare frozen lake in Swedish Lapland will await our daring Ferraristi for a challenge in temperatures of -26°.

Also back again is the Ferrari Tour, a series of driving events created specifically for Ferrari fans to discover Europe’s exquisite locations. This year’s calendar is packed with dates and is scheduled to start in Sicily before heading to Croatia, the French Alps and Barcelona. And it’s not just familiar events, there are new additions this year too: the stage in Tuscany for the Ferrari Tour Women’s Edition, exclusively for female Ferrariste; the Ferrari Tour Next Generation for the younger generation of Ferrari fans; the Corso Pilota Edition to really get to know how your Ferrari performs on the iconic Fiorano circuit, and the Ferrari Tour Tradition & Innovation to discover the Prancing Horse’s home region, with its history and future.

To round things off, this year a great event awaits all Ferraristi and enthusiasts: Ferrari Racing Days – from 7 to 8 September – at the Nürburgring. This weekend is entirely dedicated to our passion for Ferrari, with multiple activities and entertainment built around a unique programme of track events.

Ferrari driving activities are the ideal opportunity to experience the Ferrari world in its entirety, thanks to a calendar packed with unforgettable events – perfect for sharing your passion with other Ferrari enthusiasts and immersing yourself in the heart of the Community.

All activities are available in Europe and are accessible by contacting official European Ferrari Dealerships.

Contact your Official Dealership