Ferrari 296 GTB Starts a New V6 Era and Redefines Fun to Drive

The launch was held in the newly-opened Casa Ferrari Shanghai which hosts the first and only Ferrari Tailor Made Centre in the Asia Pacific. Located in the Xintai 1920 Mansion, a historic converted textile warehouse on the north bank of the Suzhou Creek, one of the most vibrant spots in the city, Casa Ferrari is an exclusive new concept space that enhances the excellent services and experiences offered to all of the marque’s customers and partners. Today it became the perfect stage for the 296 GTB to show its world-class glamour.

The 296 GTB redefines the very concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing a thrilling experience not only when taking the car to its limits but also in day-to-day driving. The car’s name – which combines its total displacement (2.992 l) and number of cylinders – was chosen, with the addition of the GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) acronym in finest Ferrari tradition, to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello. More than merely the life and soul of the 296 GTB, it also ushers in a new V6 era that has its roots deep in the unparalleled 70-year-plus experience in motor sports of Ferrari.

The 296 GTB is the first Ferrari road-car to sport a new 663 cv 120° V6 engine, which has set a new specific power output record for a production car of 221 cv/l. Coupled with a rear-mounted electric motor capable of delivering an additional 122 kW (167 cv), the plug-in hybrid system brings the total output of the new V6 hybrid architecture to 830 cv. It not only maximises usability but also increases driving pleasure. The powerful dynamic ensures a stunning maximum speed of 330 km/h and a standing start speed: 0-100 km/h in 2.9 s, 0-200 km/h in 7.3 s.

The impressive performance is provided by the new powertrain assembly, which comprises a V6 turbo ICE, with the 8-speed DCT and E-Diff, and the MGU-K located between the engine and the gearbox. In addition, some new components have been developed specifically for the 296 GTB, such as the Transition Manager Actuator (TMA) and the 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor (6w-CDS) - a world first for the automotive sector.

The smooth transition between electric and hybrid modes is fundamental to the sports car characteristics of the 296 GTB, as also is the way the powertrain manages the power. Both play vital roles in the integration with the car’s dynamic functionalities. For this reason a power management selector (eManettino) has been adopted alongside the traditional Manettino, offering the driver a choice of four modes: eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify.

The car’s compact dimensions and the introduction of innovative dynamic control systems ensure that the driver will instantly experience its astonishing agility and responsiveness. Its lean elegant design, effortlessly merging the performance-oriented elements with the styling, highlights the vehicle’s exceptional modernity, and creates the marriage of technology and aesthetics that is the signature of all Ferraris.

For customers who want to explore the car’s extreme power and performance to the utmost, particularly on the track, the 296 GTB is also available with the Assetto Fiorano package, which includes lightweight features and aero modifications. A special livery inspired by the 250 Le Mans can also be ordered exclusively by owners who select the Assetto Fiorano package.