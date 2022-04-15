Emotions on the Amalfi Coast with Ferrari Tours

Ferrari Tours, exclusive driving events dedicated to lovers of memorable experiences, both on track and on the road, in a world of exclusivity and luxury, start again in 2022, from the gem of southern Italy, the Amalfi Coast.

During these three days, the 46 participants, coming from all over Europe, could discover the authentic hospitality, the inimitable flavours and breathtaking landscapes of the most prestigious area of Campania, all on board their Ferraris.

Numerous activities were offered during the tour, which involved our Ferraristi to discover the local culture, such as one of Cetara's oldest traditions: Anchovy Colatura at a tuna fishery or an exclusive cookery lesson held by popular chef Antonio Mellino.

And this just to start: Ferrari Tour calendar continues with the next stage in Norway from 6 to 8 May.

