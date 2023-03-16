The Passione Ferrari Club Challenge calendar opened with the “On Ice” stage, at the Lapland Ice Driving Center, on lake Uddjaur.

Spread across three days and two nights, the experience hosted 38 participants from all over Europe braving the glacial temperature of Swedish Lapland (around -16°C) and offered them the chance to reach unprecedented adrenaline rushes.

On board of the 488 Challenge EVO, the participants learnt to master the art of drifting and could immediately apply their new skills on 13 frozen tracks surrounded by breath-taking sceneries.