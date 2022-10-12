Bosco Ferrari initiative launched, featuring 30 hectares of new forest in the province of Modena

Environmental protection project starts in Maranello, including a new public park.

Bosco Ferrari has been launched with a forestation initiative in the Municipality of Maranello, delivered in partnership with Rete Clima, a non-profit enterprise. Today’s establishment of young trees is a further step in a much broader climate and environmental protection project announced at our Capital Markets Day, including the rewilding of 30 hectares in the Province of Modena.

The first area of woodland in Maranello spans six hectares and is made up of a combination of oak and hornbeam, trees typical of the Po Valley. The first tree and shrub species have now been planted, having been grown from certified seeds and selected to recreate an ecosystem with significant environmental benefits, including absorbing around 3 kt CO2 over 30 years. Rete Clima will look after the young plants for the next three years.

A hectare of land bordering the new wood has also been allocated to a new “Parco dello Sport” being developed by the local council, with Ferrari supporting the installation of play apparatus for children, sports equipment and trails for walking and cycling.

CEO Benedetto Vigna and the Ferrari Leadership Team were among those planting the first trees, alongside Luigi Zironi, mayor of Maranello. Students from the IIS Alfredo Ferrari vocational training college, based in Maranello, also took part in the event.

“Bosco Ferrari is a mark of the company’s gratitude to the local area and a legacy that ties us to future generations through care of the environment and the community,” says Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO. “Four months ago, during our Capital Markets Day, we announced the first number of projects that will have a positive impact on the locality, which are now underway or complete. The forestation initiative follows on from the recent installation at our factory of a 1 MW fuel cell, reducing our energy usage and emissions, and a solar power arraies that will generate 1.6 GWh per year once fully up and running.”

Bosco Ferrari is part of the Italian National Forest Campaign (CNFI), promoted by Rete Clima in partnership with Coldiretti (the Italian Farmers’ Association) and PEFC (the Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification). It has also received endorsements from Italy’s Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITE) and the Ministry of Farming, Food and Forestry (MIPAAF).