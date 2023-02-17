2023 has just begun and the engines are already warming up for the new season of Ferrari Driving Activities.

Ferrari driving experiences are designed to meet the needs of all Ferraristi; this year again they offer the perfect synthesis of adrenaline, passion and extreme luxury.

For 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo owners, Passione Ferrari Club Challenge is the exclusive track experience. More than a traditional competition, this programme allows drivers to measure and beat their personal record by focusing on lap time. This year you will have the chance to test your skills behind the wheel of your Ferrari Challenge car at six legendary circuits: Valencia, Misano, Spielberg, Estoril, Spa-Francochamps and the Finali Mondiali at Mugello.

From On 21-26 February, the Club Challenge will takes place in Lapland, in the Lapland Ice Driving, a 1,200-hectare frozen lake in Swedish Lapland that houses replicas of 14 of F1's most legendary circuits.

Then Passione Ferrari follows - the Official Track Event Programme for Ferrari owners: the perfect opportunity to enjoy an exclusive driving experience on the most beautiful circuits at the wheel of their own Ferrari. Get ready to immerse yourself in the friendly atmosphere of racing during two days of free sessions in the thrilling environment of the Ferrari Challenge, the most famous of the Ferrari single-make championships that hosts Passione Ferrari events.

For lovers of memorable adventures in a world of exclusivity and luxury, Ferrari offers Ferrari Tour: a series of driving events, combining the freedom of the road with the thrill of the track, created to allow Ferraristi to share unique moments in beautiful locations or unleash their sporting spirit on some of Europe's most iconic roads: the south of Italy, the Cote d’Azur, the fantastic Sardinia, the French dolomites, The Douro Valley in Portugal and Tuscany.

Ferrari driving activities are the perfect occasion to experience the entire world of Ferrari thanks to a calendar packed with unforgettable events, ideal to share their passion with like-minded enthusiasts and delve into the heart of the Community.

All the activities presented are available in Europe and can only be accessed by contacting the Official European Ferrari Dealers.

Contact your Official Dealer