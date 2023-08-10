All the Passion of Ferrari at Estoril

On the weekend of 15 and 16 July, Ferraristi fans were lucky enough to enjoy pure fun on track along the 4,182 metre-long track permeated with history, which also hosted the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix.

The intense two-day event was a success in numbers and fun, with 45 participants, 94 test drives, 121 guests invited to the Hospitality and 330 accredited to the Auditorium. Amongst driving sessions, lectures, briefings, car check-ups and the unparalleled display of icons such as the Daytona SP3, 296 GTB, SF90 Stradale, Roma and Purosangue cars, nothing was missing!

Ferrari opened the doors of its house, revealing secrets, curiosities and all the latest news, putting Community members at the forefront, following a truly inclusive programme.

The voices of the protagonists of Casa Maranello accompanied the participants in all the moments of this unique experience and in all the racing activities, including the grid walk, the paddock & garage tour and the eagerly awaited and exciting Ferrari Parade: like real drivers, the lucky Ferraristi on board the 36 participating cars met directly on the starting grid to experience all the emotions of the track.

Indelible emotions, concluded with the exclusive Ferrari dinner in one of the most representative locations in the area: a moment of enjoyment and relaxation and an opportunity to share and speak about unforgettable days.

The next event of Passione Ferrari will take place on the weekend of 16 and 17 September at the historic circuit of Spa - Francorchamps.

If you are interested in discovering the calendar or insights on all the Passione Ferrari 2023 stages, all you have to do is stay updated on our website Ferrari.com or contact your nearest Ferrari dealer and find out how to join our community.



