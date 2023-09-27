The Ferrari GT Technology & Manufacturing Academy 2024, based in Maranello/Italy, is looking for the best engineering graduates & PhD’s to join us in the highly innovative, stimulating and positively challenging work environment of the Ferrari GT Technology and Manufacturing development team.
This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Ferrari, by joining our dedicated program.
Start with a dedicated 6-month internship, and deliver to earn a long term role in the Ferrari Technology and Manufacturing team.
Please apply directly on the specific opportunity on the Ferrari careers pages corporate.ferrari.com/en/career
Closing date for applications: Monday 23 Oct 2023
Internship projects start in early 2024 in Maranello, Italy