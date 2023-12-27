Very little remains of the fearsome Nürburgring that made its history in Formula 1, other than its name.

The 22.81 km and 173 corners that make up the Nordschleife have given way to a “modern” track comprising short but important stretches, broken up by chicanes and slow corners, ready to test drivers and their cars alike. To succeed on this track, a well-balanced car with a chassis able to support the driver’s style is essential.

With the track’s smooth asphalt but bumpy route, and being well renowned for its understeer, the Nürburgring Circuit ensures that your driving experience will be both challenging and exhilarating.