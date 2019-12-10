    Welcome to the Southern Equitorial Ferrari Automobili Club page

    Welcome to the Southern Equitorial Ferrari Automobili Club based in South Africa. Our Club was established in 1967 as a Ferrari Owners’ Club and is therefore one of the oldest Ferrari Owners’ Clubs in the world. The original founders were also the founders of the famous Kyalami Racing circuit in Johannesburg, which has a rich history of international, regional and local championship events.

    The Club has also made extensive use of this circuit for events and track days over the years, and, in addition, arranges a variety of events around the country for our four regional chapters. These include breakfast runs and driving events, social gatherings, appreciation and promotional events, short trips away and occasional long country tours. 

    We are an active bunch of enthusiasts, passionate about the brand and love the outdoors, where we can enjoy our Ferraris to the full.

    Should you have occasion to visit South Africa, please do contact us as it would be wonderful to welcome you to our country and perhaps one of our events.

    alison@sefac.co.za

    THE CHAIRMAN WELCOME

    DENIS SCHEUBLE
    Dear Ferrarista,

    SEFAC does not have a sitting President at this time, but is led by National Chairperson who heads up a central Committee. We have smaller regional structures in the main centres of Cape Town, Durban and the Garden Route, each headed up by a Chapter Chair. The Committee which comprises a number of willing members, sets the strategic direction, manages the operational affairs of the Club and provides guidance to the regional Chapters. The Club is fortunate to have the services of a full time secretary, who has many years of service and experience with SEFAC.
    All committee work is voluntary, which confirms the willingness of these leaders to encourage camaraderie amongst Club members through the arrangement of a variety of driving and social events around the country. We would usually hold between 40 and 50 events annually at which members have the opportunity to use and appreciate their cars with like-minded people.
    Our work is aimed at supporting and promoting the brand, upholding standards associated with one of the most revered names in the world, perpetuating the passion for Ferrari that was established over 50 years ago in Johannesburg with the importation of the first Ferrari to our shores and helping our sponsors to extract a mutually beneficial outcomes from being associated with Ferrari and SEFAC in South Africa.
    You will find us to be hospitable petrol heads, with a passion for red and sometimes other coloured stallions.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Southern Equitorial Ferrari Automobili Club
    Foundation: 1967
    Number of members: 335
    Address: 49 Central Street, Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2198
    Phone: 270.114.830.007
    Website: www.sefac.co.za
    E-mail: admin@sefac.co.za

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President -
    Office Manager / Secretary Alison Strydom
    Treasurer -
    Web and Communication Manager -
    Other members for the Board of Directors Denis Scheuble' - Chairman 
      Peter Angouras - Vice Chairman
      Clayton Cunningham 
      Dean Nevay 
      Clynton Kairuz 
      Brendan Chalmers 
      David Ringwood 
      Riccardo Caissutti 
      Greg Petzer - Chairman Kwa-Zulu Natal Chapter 
      Enrico Lupini - Chairman Cape Town Chapter 
      Alistair Gibb - Chairman Garden Route Chapter  