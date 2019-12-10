Ferrari
    Ferrari 612 Can Am: This second model was built for the Can-Am Challenge Cups series

    This second model was built for the Can-Am Challenge Cups series (hence the name) and was a more powerful version of its predecessor with the 612 referring, in fact, to its six-litre 12-cylinder engine. The car was finished just in time to take part in the last race of the season at Las Vegas. In 1969, it was represented at Watkins Glen where Chris Amon managed third place behind the usual larger capacity American cars.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 6222.16 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 456 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 340 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke92 x 78mm
    • Unitary displacement518.51cc
    • Total displacement6222.16cc
    • Compression ratio10.5 : 1
    • Maximum power456 kW (620 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre100hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionsingle spark plugs, per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel with riveted aluminium panels
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 255litres
    • Front tyres490/1390 x 15
    • Rear tyres600/1550 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4200mm
    • Width2240mm
    • Height890mm
    • Wheelbase2450mm
    • Front track1603mm
    • Rear track1590mm
    • Weight700kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed340km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

