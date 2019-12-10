Basically a more powerful version of the famous 365 GT4 2+2 reaching 4.8 litres, the 400 GT brought the development of the high performance, big displacement front-engined 2+2 coupé to new levels. Greater attention was also paid to interior detailing and this was the very first Ferrari to be offered with an optional three-speed General Motors gearbox to meet the demands of the US market.
