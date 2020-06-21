Between February 2015 and January 2016, the Museo Enzo Ferrari recreated the meeting between two world-famous men who, although they had chosen very different careers, enjoyed the same charisma, success, ambition and glory: Enzo Ferrari and Luciano Pavarotti.

Ferrari was born in 1898, Pavarotti in 1935, so there was a 37-year age difference between the two men.



However, they both reached the peak of their fame and achievement at around the same time: when Pavarotti was enjoying his first major successes in the 1960s, Ferrari, who had started building cars under his own name in 1947, was proving his talent as a constructor in no uncertain terms on tracks across the world and selling his road cars to international celebrities.



The Museo Enzo Ferrari created this homage to the great tenor in collaboration with the Fondazione Luciano Pavarotti.