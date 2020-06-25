This service cannot be booked yet



entry to the Ferrari Museums in both Maranello and Modena;

entry to the Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti museum;

guided tours and tastings at least two of the participating businesses which represent the area’s superb reputation in traditional balsamic vinegar, Lambrusco wine and smoked meat production;

the use of the shuttle buses that run throughout the entire day;

a connecting bus service with both Modena Railway Station and Bologna Bus Station.

The Ferrari Museums also offer visitors the opportunity to discover not only the world of the Prancing Horse but also the famously excellent foods and wines of the Modena area though the Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land package.The Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land Passport is valid for an entire day and costs €48, which includes: