Scuderia Ferrari’s thousandth Formula 1 race, the Toscana – Ferrari 1000 GP will be remembered for many reasons. The difficulties and spectacular nature of the Mugello circuit, the track owned by Ferrari and making its debut on the Formula 1 calendar, will be recalled for the return of spectators to the grandstands, for the Italian national anthem sung by Andrea Bocelli and the excitement before the race start of seeing Mick Schumacher doing five laps in the F2004, the Scuderia’s most successful car as raced by his father Michael. However, it won’t be remembered for the race result with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finishing eighth and tenth. This was at the end of a chaotic race, red flagged twice, thus featuring three starts off the grid.
brings to an end an historic weekend for Scuderia Ferrari at our home track, Mugello, with our one thousandth Formula 1 Grand Prix. While yesterday, at least with Charles we managed to get a result in line with our expectations, today we didn’t have the pace to allow our drivers to fight with their nearest rivals, suffering especially with tyre degradation. Both Charles and Sebastian did the best they could, given the performance level of the car. We are working hard to try and correct its basic faults, but it’s not something that can be done in a short space of time, nor with a few updates. That doesn’t mean we won’t be bringing new solutions between now and the end of the season, but we have to be realistic with ourselves and with our fans."
“I had a great start, making my way to P3.
Unfortunately, we didn’t have the pace we needed to keep this position and finished in 8th place. I tried to fight as much as I could, but it just wasn’t enough today. Lots of things happened in the race, but one thing hasn’t changed, which is that we have to work hard to improve our performance. The race itself was quite fun. I was happy every time there was a standing start because it was an opportunity for us to try and fight for positions. The car was quite difficult to drive, especially on the Hard tyres. Towards the end it became a bit better on the Softs, but overall, it’s very tough at the moment, so we need to keep our heads up and stay motivated. It’s very important to keep this in mind in times like these. Hopefully we will see better times coming soon.”
"The start was not the best, but then I had a good run into Turn 1 staying on the inside, out of trouble.
Then when I came round Turn 2, I saw that the McLaren had spun, but I couldn't avoid making contact. Luckily, with the Safety Car deployed we could change the wing and rejoin the field. I would have loved to capitalise a little bit more on other people’s mistakes, but at least we were quite lucky to generally stay out of trouble. The positive thing is that we were able to finish in the points, but of course we can’t be happy with our position."
4Qualifying
SEBASTIAN VETTEL QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:17.072
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1:16.858
POSITION
14
GAP FROM LEADER
+1.714
CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:16.698
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1:16:324
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1:16.270
POSITION
5
GAP from leader
+1.126
"I’m happy to be back in the top ten
as I’ve missed tackling Q3 in recent races. The last two weekends have been extremely difficult for us so it’s nice to finally see the light. It’s still a bit of an unknown where our pace came from, and it is very important for us to find out, because that’s how we will consistently be at our best. The characteristics of this track suit our car better, that’s for sure. I think our medium-downforce package is better in terms of balance compared to our low-downforce one that we were running in Monza and Spa. I was struggling to drive the car there, and here I’m a bit more at ease with it, so I had more confidence and that also helped today. P5 is definitely the best we could have done. We are lacking performance compared to the guys in front but overall I’m very happy with the balance, which is positive. It’s going to be a difficult race because we have quite a lot of cars behind us that might turn out to be faster than us. Hopefully we can give our tifosi some entertainment and finish in this position or even better."
"I made a mistake in Q1,
"I made a mistake in Q1, although I was still able to go through to the next part, but from then on we weren't able to make any progress. We need to have a look at the data, but so far, I'm not really getting the hang of the car. I am trying to, but it will be a difficult race tomorrow, especially given our start position, which means we won't be able to show our true pace. I am not happy with this result, but I have struggled a little bit this weekend so far, so lets see what we can do tomorrow."
5Practice sessions
Sebastian Vettel Practice sessions
FP1 - POSITION: 13
1:19.267
FP2 - POSITION: 12
1:18.498
FP3 - POSITION: 18
1:18.186
Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
FP1 - POSITION: 3
1:18.186
FP2 - POSITION: 10
1:18.400
FP3 - POSITION: 7
1:17.488
6Mugello Circuit
One of the most loved tracks by drivers
7Circuit Info
Turns
LocationMugello
Circuit length5.245 km
Lap Record1:15.704Rubens Barrichello (2004 - during testing)