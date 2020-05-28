The decision played to Ferrari’s strengths, given that the Maranello marque had been in F2 since the start, both as a works team and through customers with the 166 car. However, for 1952, the Scuderia had prepared a new weapon, the. Only the four best results out of eight races counted towards the championship, which as usual, included the Indianapolis 500, which European constructors usually did not bother with. However, that year, Enzo Ferrari decided to enter a, based on the previous year’s Formula 1 car, for Alberto. It was the Maranello marque’s first and only participation in the famous American race.Scuderia Ferrari fielded an impressive trio for the world championship, made up of Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, the first world champion in 1950, and Piero Taruffi. On a few occasions, they were joined by Luigi Villoresi and Frenchman Andre Simon.Because of a clash with qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, Ascari missed the Swiss GP, which was won by Taruffi. Unfortunately, Ascari was out of luck in the States and had to retire with a wheel problem. With two no-scores, his season already seemed compromised, but as from the third round at Spa-Francorchamps, the man from Milan was on a roll. Driving the Ferrari 500, he was the dominant force in Belgium in the rain, getting the hat trick of pole, fastest lap and the win and in France and Great Britain he did even better with two Grand Chelem, taking pole, fastest lap, the win, having lead throughout.