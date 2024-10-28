Ferrari logo
    8 July 2021

    BRNO

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

    The Brno Circuit, also known as the Masaryk Circuit, has a rich history dating back to 1930 when public roads on the outskirts of Brno doubled as a racing track. The original street circuit, named after Czechoslovakia’s first president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, once stretched 29.194 km (18.140 miles).
    It attracted top teams and drivers, notably hosting the Czechoslovakian Grand Prix from 1949.In 1987, the current permanent circuit was unveiled, spanning 5.403 km (3.357 miles). 

    The Brno Circuit is one of the oldest circuits in history and has hosted more motorcycle championships than any venue except for the TT Circuit Assen. Until 2020, it was home to the Czech Grand Prix, a highlight of the MotoGP calendar. Today, the Brno Circuit remains a premier venue for major motorsport events.

    From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection

    08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing

    09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps

    09.30 - 12.30 First driving session

    13.00 - 14.00 Lunch

    14.00 - 14.15 Group photo

    14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session

    17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony


    All event times are subject to change

    The circuit has evolved greatly over the years from the 28km-plus of the original track to the current 5,403 metres.
    Ferrari Challenge EU 2021 - Brno

    It is a very smoothly designed track, its wide roadway offering multiple possible trajectories when cornering. With just one challenging turn, this track is a series of more or less short stretches connected by chicanes through which drivers pass at varying but generally slow speeds. There are plenty of chances to overtake opponents when decelerating before a turn or by taking one of the many alternative lines. There are lots of opportunities to put on a show too.

    • LocationBrnoCzech Republic
    • Race Distance5403 m