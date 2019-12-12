The Club has grown from this small group of Ferrari owners into 125 Ferrari’s passion drivers. In fact, our members are passionate about driving their machines. Many of the Club’s activities revolve around driving our cars from Santiago, Chile. Beginning in 2014, the Club has been organizing regular drives within our country, track drives and driving clinics. For 2015, the Club is organizing the first overseas drive to Argentina. Other events are of a more social character such as lunches or dinners and casual meetings. The Club provides our members and their families a platform to make new Ferraristi friends.

The Club is run by a Chairman supported by the Executive Director. Our owners include business people, engineers, architects, doctors, salesmen, lawyers, etc., and the group is growing all the time too. We aim to do 12 events each season. These events are designed to satisfy the different requirements of our members.

To create a team spirit and to keep members in touch with upcoming events and member activities, the Club has entered all social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram among other nets; publishing newsletters, photos and announcements of the Ferrari News in Chile.

