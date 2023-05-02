Ferrari logo
Ferrari Roma 

Ferrari Genuine

In the Roma, Ferrari Centro Stile has created a clean, holistic design in which all elements come together to form a shape of delightfully harmonious proportions. Yet even the pure, elegant lines of the Roma can be further enhanced and elevated by the judicious addition of these weight-saving, performance-enhancing options from the Ferrari Genuine Accessories range. Choose from 20” forged wheels, carbon fibre front and rear spoilers or interior upgrades – each component has been created specifically for this masterclass in automotive minimalism.
FERRARI GENUINE 3D CAR CONFIGURATOR

Welcome to the Ferrari Genuine car configurator, an interactive 3D experience dedicated to Ferrari customers. It’s exclusive to Ferrari, the only car manufacturer to offer this functionality, available solely to the lucky owners of a Prancing Horse car.

The easy-to-use tool lets you explore a wide range of articles from the Ferrari Genuine Accessories catalogue and see exactly how they’ll look on your model.

With the many tools available, you’ll be able explore and rotate your car through 360°, observe it from any perspective and open the doors and boot, with both a daytime and a night-time view.

More than 50 accessories are available, with a complete description for each one, divided into five categories: exterior, interior, equipment, car care, racing.

Ferrari Roma - Ferrari Genuine Configurator

If you’re an owner:
  • Open my garage and select your car
  • Access the Genuine car configurator
  • Configure the car
  • Send it to your dealer.