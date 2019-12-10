This model, targeted at clients looking for uncompromising performance in a luxury car, was presented at the 1964 Geneva Motor Show. Derived from the 400 Superamerica, it was fitted with a special engine which benefited from the work of both Colombo and Lampredi. With three 40 DCZ/6 Webers, it boasted 400 bhp, which placed the car at the top of its class. Twenty-five units with a 4-speed gearbox were built during the first series. In 1966 a second series of twelve cars came out, which had additional speed.

