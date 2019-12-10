Ferrari
Ferrari
    Ferrari 286 SP: This second model that debuted at the 1962 press conference is very similar indeed to the 196 SP

    Ferrari 286 SP

    This second model that debuted at the 1962 press conference is very similar indeed to the 196 SP both in terms of dimensions and styling. The body, in fact, was built to comply with the new FIA regulations with a windscreen and tail that were much lower than the previous 246 SP prototype’s. The engine was not a Dino as the angle between the two cylinder banks was 60° and not 65° and could really have been considered half a 12-cylinder. This model had no successor because the big V6 was abandoned in favour of the new V8 engines.

    • V6
      ENGINE
    • 2862.78 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 191 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6800 rpm
    • 477.13 cc
      Unitary displacement
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V6
    • Bore/stroke90 x 75mm
    • Unitary displacement477.13cc
    • Total displacement2862.78cc
    • Compression ratio9.5 : 1
    • Maximum power191 kW (260 hp) at 6800 rpm
    • Power per litre91hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres5.25 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4060mm
    • Width1480mm
    • Height970mm
    • Wheelbase2320mm
    • Front track-
    • Rear track-
    • Weight620kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.