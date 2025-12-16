Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

    THE POWER OF DESIGN

    An authentic collector’s piece, suspended in space: the Ferrari Daytona SP3 engine

    The beating V12 heart of the Daytona SP3 is reimagined as a design icon in its own right. Ferrari invites connoisseurs to own this masterpiece of engineering in its most captivating form  meticulously deconstructed to display every component behind its 840 cv of naturally aspirated power.

    THE SHAPE OF PERFORMANCE

    A tribute to Ferrari’s heritage and innovation, this 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 is capable of reaching 9,250 rpm, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art performance. It is an awe-inspiring study in volume, mechanics and efficiency – one that deserves to be seen in an entirely new context: your home.

    THEESSENCEOF<br>RACINGSPIRIT

    The pinnacle of Ferrari engineering, suspended in time and space. Every facet of the Daytona SP3’s racing heritage is revealed in perfect equilibrium, transforming uncompromising power into sculptural elegance. Inspired by Ferrari’s legendary sports prototypes of the 1960s, this mechanical work of art invites you to admire details usually hidden beneath the car’s striking bodywork.


    MECHANICAL ART
    Revealed in its purest form, each element is separated and held in equilibrium, as though time itself had paused to celebrate its complexity.
    VERY LIMITED EDITIONS
    Produced in just nine examples for the Americas, nine for Europe-Middle East-Africa, and nine for Asia-Pacific – each piece is distinguished by a finish that is unique to its region.
    SCULPTURAL PRESENCE
    The inverted L-shaped arm, milled from solid steel and sandblasted by hand, creates the striking impression of a powertrain floating freely in space.
    DIMENSIONS: ≈ 119 (W) x 88 (D) x 175 (H) cm
    WEIGHT: ≈ 410 kg (160 kg base + 250 kg engine)
    CUSTOM ENGINE PLAQUE WITH CLIENT NAME AND CHASSIS NUMBER (VIN)
    L-SHAPED STEEL ARM SUPPORTING THE FRAME, ALLOWING THE ENGINE TO BE VIEWED FROM MULTIPLE ANGLES
    HAND-POLISHED STEEL BASE WITH MIRROR FINISH
    • DIMENSIONS≈ 119 (W) x 88 (D) x 175 (H) cm
    • WEIGHT≈ 410 kg (160 kg base + 250 kg engine)
    • COMPONENTSAuthentic Ferrari V12 engine; custom-milled steel support frame.
    • FINISH OPTIONSSteel pedestal with unique GRIGIO SUPERFAST coloured finish. Hand-painted Prancing Horse
    • PACKAGINGWorldwide shipping in a custom wooden crate: 177 x 145 x 197 cm. Gross weight: 450 kg
    • TIME FRAMESProduction time: 6–8 months from order confirmation
    • CERTIFICATE OF ORIGINNumbered certificate of authenticity (exclusive production “Made in Maranello”)

    Suspended in space, the authentic Daytona SP3 engine transcends the traditional collector’s piece: it is the heart of the Prancing Horse, reimagined as a piece of design.

    This extremely limited edition offers a rare opportunity to display one of Ferrari’s most powerful naturally aspirated engines in its purest and most expressive form. 

    Explore the page dedicated to another emblem of our engineering excellence: the authentic suspended engine of the Ferrari 812 Competizione.
    Ferrari
    Ferrari N.V. - Holding company - A company under Dutch law, having its official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and its corporate address at Via Abetone Inferiore No. 4, I-41053 Maranello (MO), Italy, registered with the Dutch trade register under number 64060977

    Ferrari S.p.A. - A company under Italian law, having its registered office at Via Emilia Est No. 1163, Modena, Italy, Companies’ Register of Modena, VAT and Tax number 00159560366 and share capital of Euro 20,260,000

    Copyright 2025 - All rights reserved
    Bahamas
    Logo partner