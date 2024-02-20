A GLORIOUS CELEBRATION OF THE EXCLUSIVE WORLD OF PERSONALISATION.

On the 18th February 2024 introduces the new “Ferrari One of a Kind” exhibition at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena. The display celebrates the craftsmanship of each masterpiece that emerges from the Maranello factory gates and is now open to the public to enjoy and appreciate. The exhibition reveals the exclusivity of these one-of-a-kind cars, each expressing the personality, taste and desires of individual Ferrari owners.

“Ferrari One Of a Kind” takes visitors on an unusual journey. Not only does this exhibit effortlessly showcase the extraordinary cars on display, many of which have never been seen by the public before, but it also offers an immersive introduction to the personalisation programmes enjoyed exclusively by Ferrari clients. At the very heart of the exhibition is an interactive wall that allows visitors physical contact with the materials, fabrics, colours and vast array of options provided by the Ferrari Styling Centre that allow clients to effortlessly create their dream car.

Some of the cars displayed: the Ferrari 812 Competizione Tailor Made that can be seen in the key visual of the exhibition itself, the 166 MM customized according to Gianni Agnelli’s family colours and one original gold Monza SP1.