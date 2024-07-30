SEASON OF REVIVAL FOR SCUDERIA FERRARI

As always, the season began with the unveiling of the new single-seater. In 2022, all eyes were on the Ferrari F1-75, marking the Maranello manufacturer’s 75th anniversary.

It was a completely new car featuring extensive developments in aerodynamics, engine, chassis and suspension. A bold departure from the past, the car symbolised a season that generated interest from the outset, with all teams having to start from scratch because of new regulations. Unlike recent years, the F1-75 featured a dazzling red livery, showcasing the new shapes in compliance with the latest regulations.

After the last couple of years on the track, Ferrari’s goals were obvious: to improve performance compared to 2020 and 2021 and to please the fans, always striving for the best possible results on the track.

From the start, progress was clear. Indeed, Scuderia Ferrari began with a bang: Leclerc won the Bahrain Grand Prix, with teammate Sainz joining him on the podium. The momentum continued in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Leclerc finished second ahead of Sainz. It appeared to be a turning point: Ferrari and Leclerc also dominated in Australia, the Monégasque driver’s fourth career Grand Prix win, starting from pole position. Meanwhile, Sainz struggled, losing a few positions.

Leclerc dropped in the Drivers’ standings at the following Grand Prix in Emilia Romagna but took pole position in the next four Grands Prix. Aside from a brief appearance by George Russell, the Maranello drivers were consistently contending for pole with Verstappen, suggesting that Ferrari could genuinely be in the World Championship running. Unfortunately, after the Monza GP, where Leclerc finished runner-up, the momentum shifted, and Scuderia Ferrari struggled to keep up with the competition.

However, the overall balance of the season remained very positive: Scuderia Ferrari achieved 20 podiums, with 11 for Leclerc, including three wins (Bahrain, Australia, and Austria), and nine for Sainz, including a win at Silverstone in the UK.

These results saw Leclerc finish the season as runner-up in the Drivers’ standings and Ferrari in second place in the Manufacturers’ ranking, with 554 points.