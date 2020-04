On 14 August 1988 at the age of 90 Enzo Ferrari died

The F1 season was dominated by McLaren with Senna-Prost, winning 5 out of 16 races. The Drivers’ Title went to the Brazilian driver. Ferrari interrupted the triumphal march of the English team with an unexpected one-two win in Monza at the Italian GP about one month after the death of its founder. In the end the Scuderia gained second place in the Constructors’ Championship.