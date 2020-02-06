Ferrari started the 1960 season still with the 256 F1

Their only win that year was right at the end of the season: at Monza three Ferraris finished in the first three places with, respectively, the two Americans Phil Hill and Richie Ginther and Belgian Willy Mairesse. Hill was the best ranking Ferrari driver in the Drivers’ Championship (in 5th place) while Ferrari came third in the Constructors’ Championship.



However, the most interesting fact was that a new rear engined car – the 246 P F1 – made its debut at the Monaco Grand Prix. This was the first Ferrari of this type, and it finished its first race in sixth place, driven by Richie Ginther. The road ahead had by now been clearly shown by the English cars, and even Enzo Ferrari reluctantly accepted that the horses had to go behind the cart, and no longer in front. This car, designed by a team headed by engineer Carlo Chiti, was so well set up that it was even used as the base for the 156 F2, built later that same year, and for the 1961 season 156.