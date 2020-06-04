After the two Lesmo corners, the German Ferrari driver also got past Clark for fifth, but the Scotsman was a tough fighter and got in the slipstream to try and get back in front going into the first turn. The group was travelling down the Vialone straight, approaching the Parabolica. Hill led Ginther, Rodriguez and Brabham, with Von Trips slightly further back in Clark’s slipstream. As the corner approached the drivers slowed and at this point, the German moved slightly to the outside, while the Lotus was still accelerating. The rear wheels of the Ferrari and the front ones on Clark’s car touched.

Both cars shot off the track but while the Lotus came to rest at the bottom of the 150 cm embankment, the Ferrari took off, spinning like a top. The driver was thrown out and died on the spot as the car tore through the crowd at the top of the banking, separated by a simple metal barrier. It was a terrible accident, leaving 14 dead as well as Von Trips. The race was not stopped, which was the way things were done back then.

Phil Hill realised how serious the accident was, but kept going. For the other Ferraris things did not go well, with the other four having to retire. Hill was first past the chequered flag and with Moss having retired, took the title. In the pits, he was sent off to the prizegiving, having been told what had happened, so there was no desire to celebrate, as Hill became the first American to win the World Championship.

Baron Wolfgang Von Trips, who could have become the first German F1 world champion was buried in the family tomb in the Kerpen-Horrem cemetery. Soon after, his family decided to lease the kart track he had built for training purposes. Later, the person who took on the lease was a certain Rolf Schumacher, father of two boys, Michael and Ralf, who would try karting for the first time at the Kerpen track, before going on to become two of the best racing drivers ever to come out of Germany.