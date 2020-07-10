Reliability was the word but here comes the painful part. Reliability was lacking on the F1-89 on the eve of the first race of the 1989 World Championship, the Brazilian Grand Prix. The technology was too new and in the paddock they were betting on how many laps the Austrian Gerhard Berger and his new teammate, the Englishman Nigel Mansell would be able to complete. The race was held at the Jacarepaguá circuit, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. Among the drivers, confidence in the reliability of the new technology was so low that Mansell himself had booked a flight home for that afternoon. Nigel was sure that his race would not last long.

In qualifying, Ayrton Senna in the McLaren dominated, taking pole position ahead of Riccardo Patrese in the Williams, Gerhard Berger in the Ferrari, Thierry Boutsen in the other Williams, Alain Prost in the second McLaren and Mansell in the number 27 Ferrari, almost a second and a half off.

At the start, Senna got away quite badly, losing the lead to Patrese. Berger in the Ferrari got alongside him and the two made contact at the first corner. Both went off the track, definitively compromising their races. Behind Patrese were Boutsen, Mansell and Prost. On the third lap, Mansell overtook Boutsen and started to attack the race leader. The order remained the same until lap 16 when the Ferrari overtook the leader, before the first tyre stop.