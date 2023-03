Harmonious landscapes and world-class art

This year, you will have the opportunity to take part in a very special Ferrari Tour conceived with the aim to connect more Ferrari enthusiasts with one another.



Taking place at the very centre of the Italian peninsula, a convoy of 50 Ferrari cars will tour the amazing region of Tuscany. The cradle of the Italian language and culture, both offer a wide variety of sumptuous landscapes: from medieval castellos to luscious green vineyards and olive trees that characterise the most idyllic of countrysides.