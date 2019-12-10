    Ferrari 348 GTB: Its styling was harmonious and aerodynamically efficient, and the mid-mounted V8 engine ensured perfect weight distribution and class-beating power.

    Ferrari 348 GTB

    Modified from the 348 TB, the 348 GTB was a two-seater berlinetta with dynamic performance characteristics worthy of the marque’s highest traditions. Its sports orientation was best expressed on the track, as proven by the 348 Challenge, which saw this car race on circuits in Europe and the US. Its styling was harmonious and aerodynamically efficient, and the mid-mounted V8 engine ensured perfect weight distribution and class-beating power.

    Ferrari 348 GTB-engine-mob

    The mid-rear 3405 cc 90° V8 engine was mounted longitudinally and punched out 320 hp. It had twin overhead cams with four valves per cylinder and a Bosch M 2.7 control unit. The 348 GTB also had dry sump lubrication, a five-speed plus reverse transverse gearbox in unit with the self-locking differential, and a single-plate dry clutch.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 3404.70 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • over 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 75mm
    • Unitary displacement425.59cc
    • Total displacement3404.70cc
    • Compression ratio10.8 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre94hp/l
    • Maximum torque324 Nm (33 kgm) at 5000 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesteel monocoque with tubular steel rear sub-frame
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 88litres
    • Front tyres215/50 ZR 17
    • Rear tyres255/45 ZR 17
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4230mm
    • Width1894mm
    • Height1170mm
    • Wheelbase2450mm
    • Front track1502mm
    • Rear track1578mm
    • Weight1370kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speedover 280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h5.4sec
    • 0-400 m13.5sec
    • 0-1000 m24.4sec
