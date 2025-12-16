The beating V12 heart of the Daytona SP3 is reimagined as a design icon in its own right. Ferrari invites connoisseurs to own this masterpiece of engineering in its most captivating form – meticulously deconstructed to display every component behind its 840 cv of naturally aspirated power.
A tribute to Ferrari’s heritage and innovation, this 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 is capable of reaching 9,250 rpm, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art performance. It is an awe-inspiring study in volume, mechanics and efficiency – one that deserves to be seen in an entirely new context: your home.
The pinnacle of Ferrari engineering, suspended in time and space. Every facet of the Daytona SP3’s racing heritage is revealed in perfect equilibrium, transforming uncompromising power into sculptural elegance. Inspired by Ferrari’s legendary sports prototypes of the 1960s, this mechanical work of art invites you to admire details usually hidden beneath the car’s striking bodywork.
Suspended in space, the authentic Daytona SP3 engine transcends the traditional collector’s piece: it is the heart of the Prancing Horse, reimagined as a piece of design.
This extremely limited edition offers a rare opportunity to display one of Ferrari’s most powerful naturally aspirated engines in its purest and most expressive form.