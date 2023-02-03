Auto
SF21
2021
SF21
1
TECH SPECS
2
TECH SPECS
V6
Engine
1600
cc
Total displacement
4
MJ
Battery energy
120
kW
MGU-K power
Power unit 065/6
Capacity
1600cc
Maximum rpm
15,000
Supercharging
Single turbo
Fuel flow
100 kg/hr max
Configuration
V6 90°
Bore
80 mm
Stroke
53 mm
Valves
4 per cylinder
Injection
500 bar – direct
Ers system
Configuration
Hybrid energy recovery system via electrical Motor Generator Units
Battery pack
Lithium-Ion batteries of minimum 20 kg weight
Battery pack max energy storage
4 MJ
MGU-K max power
120 kW (161 hp)
Max MGU-K RPM
50,000
Max MGU-H RPM
125,000
Car
Overall weight including water, oil and driver: 752 kg
Chassis made from carbon fibre and honeycomb composite with halo protection device around the cockpit
Bodywork and seat made from carbon fibre
Rear differential with hydralic torque converter
Brembo carbon disc brakes, front and rear. Electronic brake-by-wire on rear brakes
Ferrari longitudinally-mounted gearbox with 8 forward gears and reverse
Push-rod front suspension, pull-rod rear suspension
13” front and rear wheels
