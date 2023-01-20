The Misano motor racing circuit is a race track located next to the town of Misano Adriatico (Province of Rimini). It was designed in 1969 (3,488 m) and has always been under private management. In 1993, the track length was increased to 4.064 km (2.525 mi), making it possible to use two track configurations, a long and a short one. At the end of 2006 the circuit was closed to permit the construction of a new even safer and more beautiful track, lengthening it to 4,180 m with a reversal in the direction of travel (now clockwise), making it capable of hosting major world motor sports events.

In 2012 the track was renamed to commemorate local motorcycle racer, Marco Simoncelli.

Misano World Circuit is the only circuit in Italy, and one of the few in the world, hosting the two most prestigious motorcycle world championships