A series of special, limited-edition publications dedicated to the history of the Prancing Horse have been made available to collectors at the Museo Enzo Ferrari store in Modena, and can be ordered by writing to: museo@ferrari.com
The proceeds will be donated to the "Dino Ferrari" Association, which, since 1984, has been supporting the research and treatment of neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular diseases carried out by “Centro Dino Ferrari” - Università degli Studi di Milano – Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico.
PUBLICATIONS
200 pieces
Una Vita Per L’Automobile – limited edition
Price to the public of the special edition: 350€
This is a special edition ordered by Piero Ferrari, contained in a special commemorative box and with numbered copies.
Published in 1998 by “Eredità Enzo Ferrari" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari’s birth and the 10th anniversary of his death, it includes about 500 black and white pictures from the main world archives and shot by the most famous car photographers.
98 pieces
Una Vita Per L’Automobile
Price to the public of the special edition: 80€
Published in 1998 by “Eredità Enzo Ferrari" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari’s birth and the 10th anniversary of his death, it includes about 500 black and white pictures from the main world archives and shot by the most famous car photographers: his childhood, the years spent as a driver and as the Alfa Romeo team manager, his debut as a Car Manufacturer and the history of the Prancing Horse until 1988. Each image is annotated by Enzo Ferrari’s thoughts, the same that he jotted down in violet ink in his personal diary every day.
240 pieces
Piloti, che gente… 4th edition, 1987
Price to the public of the special edition: 200€
It goes back over the history of the Prancing Horse from 1919 to the 1980s through five generations of drivers. The volume includes a huge number of pictures that reproduce images, posters, original documents, autographs, drawings, advertisements. 2500 copies were printed.
100 pieces
1989 Ferrari Yearbook
Price to the public of the special edition: 180€
The Ferrari Yearbook which celebrates the 1989 season, the Prancing Horse's first without its founder. An emotional tale told event by event, its pages encapsulating every aspect of that year in Maranello: from the racing season to the cars in the range, life in the company and events.