Each takes on average an hour to an hour and a half. The museums are about 20 km apart so you should take into account a further 30 minutes for the transfer between them if doing a combined visit.
No, booking isn’t compulsory. You can always buy your ticket at the museum and there is no limit to the number of visitors per day. However, we do advise pre-purchasing fixed date or open tickets online to avail of priority access and avoiding queues.
An individual or combined ticket for both museums entitles the holder to visit the whole of the current exhibition, any temporary exhibitions and permanent sections.
Only small dogs are permitted inside the exhibition areas and these must be carried by their owners in their arms or in a pet carrier for the entire duration of the visit.
Yes, you can take photos or video so long as they are solely for personal use.
For any use in print, you must make a request and receive prior permission.
No, neither have left luggage facilities.
Yes, Italian and foreign university students can avail of the discounted entry price on presentation of a relevant ID document.
You can use the simulator either before or after your visit as they are outside the exhibition area. Don’t forget, however, that visits last an hour to an hour and a half on average.
No, each ticket offers one-time only access.