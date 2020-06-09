Ferrari arrived in Austria confident of success. At the German Grand Prix, the Italian team had been beaten by a whisker, just seven tenths, by the Championship leader Jochen Rindt in the Lotus. Therefore when the championship arrived in Austria the weekend of the August bank holiday, many predicted that the 312B would be among the front runners. This was the reason thousands of fans from the north of Italy crossed the Alps to the track in the Styrian mountains. As it was a completely new and complex circuit, 11 hours of free practice were allowed, starting on the Thursday, when Clay Regazzoni in the Ferrari shone in only his fourth Formula 1 race, along with the third driver, the young Italian Ignazio Giunti. Jacky Ickx was missing and arrived at the end of the day saying he did not feel at all well: he had a fever and a cold, but the following day he went out on track and he too was fast straightaway.

It rained before qualifying which affected all of the grid deciding session. To the joy of the local fans it was Rindt who took pole position in the Lotus. Regazzoni was second, 47 hundredths behind the Austrian, while Ickx, who had started to feel better, was third, 63 hundredths behind. Giunti put his Ferrari in fifth position, just under a second down.

On race day, under a cloudy sky, Rindt had a bad start and Regazzoni took the lead. On the second lap, the Swiss played the loyal teammate, waved his arm and allowed Ickx to take the lead. Meanwhile Rindt was third, followed by Jean-Pierre Beltoise in the Matra, then Giunti’s Ferrari and Chris Amon’s March. On the third lap, there was a groan from the stands: Rindt had made a mistake and lost three places. The Austrian set off in pursuit, overtaking Amon and chasing down the Ferrari. The screams of the local fans could clearly be heard, but so could those of the huge numbers of Scuderia supporters who implored Giunti not to give up. On the 22nd lap, the fans in the stands could not believe what they heard from the commentator: Jochen Rindt had retired with a broken engine.