This passion unites us. Some love the mechanics dreamed by Enzo, others are driven by the timeless designs of Pininfarina or Vignale, or those who can't explain the feeling of staring at the Scuderia Ferrari badge.

It is our mission to create a community that coexists and cooperates,to establish sharing, knowledge and mutual help,ultimately,create conditions to enjoy our cars even more,promoting interaction between Ferraristas.

The events of the Ferrari Owners' Club Portugal, are transversal to all tastes in their nature, from the participation of the members in large international initiatives by Ferrari S.p.A to the friendly meeting of cars around the wheel of pleasant conversation in the best gastronomic and scenic itineraries that the our Portugal has to offer.

Join this newborn family that has the ambition to be one of the Ferrari Owners'Club of reference in the world.