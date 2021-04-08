Open the door to a season of unique sporting and lifestyle events.

Ferrari driving experiences, designed to suit the needs of all Ferraristi, offer the perfect combination of thrill, passion and next level luxury.



Passione Ferrari - the Official Programme of track events for Ferrari owners, is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an exclusive driving experience on the most beautiful circuits with your very own Ferrari. Be prepared to immerse yourself in the racing fraternity during two days of open pit-lanes.



For 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo owners, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge is the perfect track-exclusive experience. More than a traditional racing competition, it allows drivers to measure and beat their personal best lap time focusing on the clock. A driving event of pure adrenaline on some of the most legendary circuits in all Europe.



And, for memorable adventures in a world of exclusivity and luxury the Ferrari Tour Club Edition is a series of exclusive driving events, mixing the freedom of the open road with the thrill of the track, created to allow Ferraristi to share unique moments in wonderful locations or to unleash the racing spirit on some of the most iconic roads and circuits in Europe.



Contact your Official Ferrari Dealer and join our community to experience memorable driving adventures.