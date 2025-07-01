The Ferrari Amalfi redefines the concept of contemporary sportiness.
Ferrari Amalfi: pure and sporty
A balance between elegance, power and response
A new design language
The exterior design of the Ferrari Amalfi is inspired by a sleek, monolithic speedform that gives it a strong and dynamic identity. A minimalist approach that defines a sculpted and refined body.
The Ferrari Amalfi envelops both driver and passenger.
The interior design, with its clean and contemporary language, enhances the driving experience. The new 10.25” central touchscreen display joins the 15.6” instrument cluster and the 8” passenger display.
Power meets absolute precision
Pure sportiness, at the service of performance
The Ferrari twin-turbo V8 is even more powerful
The new engine control unit, advanced turbocharging management and new pressure sensors push the twin-turbo V8 to a maximum power of 640 cv. It covers 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.
The mobile wing is harmoniously integrated into the tail of the car
The active aerodynamics are distinguished by the rear wing, which can automatically assume three configurations: Low Drag (LD), Medium Downforce (MD), and High Downforce (HD). The last position generates 110 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.
Control and response meet
Driving becomes an extension of thought
Blends driving pleasure and versatility
The Ferrari Amalfi driving experience is precise, responsive, and engaging. The advanced braking systems are joined by a new Electric Power Steering calibration, able to increase the speed of estimating the grip ensured by the 20” wheels by 10%.