From 78 years of racing heritage comes the first full-electric Ferrari. Built for pure performance, precision, and sports-car thrill.
Designed entirely in house, the front axle delivers a total power output of 210 kW with 93% efficiency and a power density of 3.23 kW/kg. The disconnect system shifts effortlessly to rear wheel drive, maximizing efficiency.
Pushing technology to its limits, the permanent magnet engines deliver exceptional torque and power density, born from meticulous motorsport design, with optimized geometry and high-performance materials.
Four independent electric engines share the same advanced architecture, delivering razor‑sharp response, and seamless control at every wheel.
The rotor features a Halbach array configuration, a Formula 1 innovation that Ferrari has brought to sports cars for the first time, maximizing torque density and reducing weight.
Designed entirely in-house by Ferrari, the electric engines are the result of a design process that combines advanced materials with innovative architecture.
85% of the modules are integrated into the floor between the axles. The remaining 15% is under the rear seats.
Positioned inside the chassis for optimal side-impact protection.
It can be removed and repaired if needed, without damaging structural elements.
It protects against vertical impacts from below while keeping cell temperature uniform.
Battery performance
The battery can absorb up to half a megawatt of power, enabling sports‑car performance without thermal compromise, lap after lap.
Rear axle bushings are tuned to meet strict NVH targets while preserving the cornering rigidity expected of a Ferrari chassis.
The ball screw features a 20% higher pitch, allowing it to better absorb and control vertical impacts.
The car features Ferrari’s third generation active suspension, evolved to deliver both sports car comfort and handling precision.